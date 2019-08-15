Sergio Aguero and David Silva Given Permission to Play in Vincent Kompany’s Testimonial

Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva have been given permission to play in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial during their title campaign by manager Pep Guardiola.

A Manchester City Legends team will take on a Premier League All-Star XI at the Etihad Stadium on 11 September to celebrate the career of their former captain, and raise money for the charity he began with the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham; Tackle4MCR.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Guardiola, who will oversee the City Legends team, has given the go ahead for Aguero and Silva to feature in the event despite taking on Norwich City in the Premier League three days later.

It is understood that the pair will be given 15 minutes each, which is more than enough time to pick up an injury.

However, the manager is adamant that these two City legends play a role in the celebrations despite it coming during their bid for a third successive league title – possibly a luxury of having such great strength in depth.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Aguero, who was City’s top scorer last season, will return after international duty with Argentina to play in the match alongside Silva and many of his other teammates from the Citizens’ famous 2011/12 winning season which ended their 44-year wait for the league title.

Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Samir Nasri, among many others, will return to the Etihad to commemorate the achievements of Kompany who won 10 major titles with City, including four Premier League wins.

The former captain returned to his boyhood club Anderlecht this summer after making 360 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 20 goals including the stunning strike against Leicester City last season that effectively handed City the title ahead of Liverpool.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Kompany’s Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is to take charge of the Premier League All-Star team which will feature the likes of Emile Heskey and Rafael van der Vaart with more stars still yet to be announced.