Tottenham Offer Fresh Terms to Free Agent Striker After Expiry of Contract

Tottenham have presented new terms to free-agent Fernando Llorente, after the Spanish striker's contract at the club expired this summer.

The 34-year-old joined Spurs on a two-year deal in the summer of 2017, and has acted as backup to first-choice striker Harry Kane throughout his spell in north London.

A number of Italian clubs have been chasing the forward since his contract expired at the end of last season, but Alasdair Gold of Football London revealed that Spurs have offered Llorente fresh terms in a bid to retain the forward for the coming season.

He said during a Q&A: "[..] With a new contract, on lower terms, on the table for him he technically could still return as a free agent. The deal was put there in case the player cannot find himself a better deal elsewhere."





Subject to interest from Italian quartet Napoli, Lazio, Fiorentina and Roma, if Llorente opts to remain with the Premier League side, it could well spell the end for a few of the club's fringe players.





Gold adds that Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is 'likely to leave', while one or two more players may be shown the exit door ahead of the European transfer window closing.

One player who rose to prominence during Spurs' pre-season was 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott. The forward is highly thought of in north London, but if Llorente opts to remain in the capital then it could stunt the young Irish striker from breaking into the first-team squad.





However, Gold claimed that given his relative inexperience, Mauricio Pochettino might feel the need to add further backup up front in the shape of Llorente, regardless of Parrott's unquestionable talent.