Tottenham Women Embroiled in Charlton Battle After Announcing Kit Graham Signing

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced the signing of forward Kit Graham, the ninth summer arrival at the newly promoted Women’s Super League club. But the transfer has caused controversy as Charlton Athletic insist the 23-year-old is still under contract with them.

Graham first joined Charlton at the age of nine and spent 14 years with the Addicks until making the switch across London to top-flight Spurs this week.

She scored 47 goals in 38 game for Charlton during the 2017/18 season alone and went on to net 16 in 19 in the Women’s Championship last season. Graham was also named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in the second tier off the back of her incredible individual campaign.

On joining Tottenham, she told the club’s official website, “I’m excited to join such an ambitious club and am really grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to be an important player in this squad and hopefully help the team get to where they want to be. This is such a huge step for me personally to play for this team in the WSL. I’m excited to get going and help make history with this club.”

Yet Charlton are distinctly unhappy that their star player has signed for another club and are considering what appropriate action they can now take.





A statement from the club published immediately after Spurs announced Graham’s arrival expressed disappointment with the FA for agreeing to register the transfer, explaining there was no financial agreement to release the player from her Charlton contract.

“The club is disappointed that the FA have agreed to register Kit Graham with another club while she remains under a contract of employment with Charlton Athletic Women,” the statement read.

“In the absence of any financial agreement to release her from her contract, we are considering what the appropriate course of action should be.”