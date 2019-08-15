Unai Emery Provides Update on Mesut Ozil & Sead Kolasinac Following Car-Jacking Incident

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have returned to training after being involved in a car-jacking incident prior to the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The club made the decision to pull the pair from their opening day victory against Newcastle United over further concerns surrounding the safety of the two players.

The BBC reports that they have now returned to training and that Gunners head coach Unai Emery is "100% confident" that they are in the right frame of mind to feature when his side take on Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After the initial event became public, the club made an announcement stating Kolasinac and Ozil would not be part of the squad for the long trip to St. James' Park.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority. We have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives."

Two men, Ferhat Ercan and Salaman Ekinci, both 27, have since been arrested for a public order offence outside Mesut Ozil's house and are due to appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 September.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the car-jacking and public order cases are currently being treated as unrelated incidents by police investigators.

Footage first emerged appearing to show Kolasinac defending his teammate after they were targeted by a gang armed with knives.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

And while this was a lone incident in itself, concerns over their safety escalated when the matter looked like it could become a gang feud after a rival eastern European group warned the attackers to keep clear of the Gunners stars.

But with the two players having been pictured entering and leaving the London Colney training ground, hopes are high that the threat they face is easing off, creating increased confidence that they will play some part when Arsenal face the Clarets on Saturday afternoon.