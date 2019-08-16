Bernardo Silva Reveals Hopeful Future Transfer Plans After Failing (So Far) in Life's Ambition

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva, has revealed that he has plans to return to his boyhood club Benfica before he retires. 

Silva began his footballing education at the Eagles' esteemed youth academy at the tender age of seven, but only made three senior appearances for the club before being sold on to Monaco. 

His failure to represent his boyhood team on a regular basis appears to niggle at the City midfielder, and he revealed his desire to once again play in Lisbon during an interview with the BBC.

The 25-year-old said: "[Benfica] are my club, one day I'll play there! I want to play at that stadium for my team, I only did it for the national team. I always said I need to fill this void I have." 

All of Silva's three appearances for the Eagles came in away games, meaning that he never got to experience the rush of pulling on the red shirt at the Estádio da Luz. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In fact, the closest the diminutive forward got to Benfica's home turf was as a ball boy, an experience he remembered fondly in the same interview.


Silva recalled: "When I was about 15, Rui Costa was playing his last game and I was a ball boy. He plays in my position and he is one of the best midfielders Portugal has known. He was a big inspiration for me as one of my idols." 

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Portuguese international closed the interview by revealing that he felt Benfica manager Jorge Jesus failed to recognise his talent, after Silva broke into the senior setup.

"My dream from seven to 19 was always to play for the first team at Benfica. When I arrived in the first team, I started noticing they did not count on me and I was moved to left-back."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message