Bernardo Silva Reveals Hopeful Future Transfer Plans After Failing (So Far) in Life's Ambition

Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva, has revealed that he has plans to return to his boyhood club Benfica before he retires.

Silva began his footballing education at the Eagles' esteemed youth academy at the tender age of seven, but only made three senior appearances for the club before being sold on to Monaco.

His failure to represent his boyhood team on a regular basis appears to niggle at the City midfielder, and he revealed his desire to once again play in Lisbon during an interview with the BBC.

The 25-year-old said: "[Benfica] are my club, one day I'll play there! I want to play at that stadium for my team, I only did it for the national team. I always said I need to fill this void I have."

All of Silva's three appearances for the Eagles came in away games, meaning that he never got to experience the rush of pulling on the red shirt at the Estádio da Luz.

In fact, the closest the diminutive forward got to Benfica's home turf was as a ball boy, an experience he remembered fondly in the same interview.





Silva recalled: "When I was about 15, Rui Costa was playing his last game and I was a ball boy. He plays in my position and he is one of the best midfielders Portugal has known. He was a big inspiration for me as one of my idols."

The Portuguese international closed the interview by revealing that he felt Benfica manager Jorge Jesus failed to recognise his talent, after Silva broke into the senior setup.

"My dream from seven to 19 was always to play for the first team at Benfica. When I arrived in the first team, I started noticing they did not count on me and I was moved to left-back."