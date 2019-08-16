The 2019-2020 Bundesliga season gets underway on Friday as reigning champions Bayern Munich meet Hertha Berlin in their first step towards a ninth-consecutive title.

The Bavarians' perennial second-fiddle Borussia Dortmund open against FC Augsburg on Saturday, followed by Weston McKennie's Schalke later that day and Tyler Adams' RB Leipzig on Sunday. With teams up and down the table shoring up their squads in the offseason, this year's campaign is set to be Bayern's toughest title bid in recent memory.

Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin:

After needing most of the season to overtake Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich look to get things right from the start in Niko Kovac's second season in charge as top-flight German football starts Friday.

The seven-time title-holders slipped as low as sixth in the table last term after a 3-0 home loss to Monchengladbach on Oct. 6 marked the first time Bayern suffered back-to-back league defeats since a three-game skid late in 2014-15. There would be only two more losses the rest of the way as the Bavarians stalked Dortmund and overtook them with a 5-0 thrashing in mid-April. The title was not secure, though, until their 5-1 season-ending victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern still sports world-class striker Robert Lewandowski, who had 22 goals in 33 league matches, but Ivan Perisic is being counted on to replace the creativity on the wing that left with the departures of stalwarts Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. A late signing, Perisic joined Bayern on a one-season loan from Inter Milan, filling the spot that appeared destined for Manchester City's Leroy Sane before he suffered a ruptured ACL in their Community Shield match against Liverpool.

The other notable personnel changes come on the backline where World Cup winners and France internationals Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez provide depth for the back four in front of Manuel Neuer. Pavard, who has played well in the preseason, is a potential starter in central defense with Niklas Sule.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg:

Dortmund is again the biggest threat to Bayern's run atop the league and may have the staying power to finish the deal this time as they open Saturday at home against FC Augsburg. Though American Christian Pulisic has moved to Chelsea, BVB spent the £58 million from that transfer and much more assembling a side capable of winning their first title since 2012.

Lucien Favre's side has spent nearly £100 million this summer, signing Monchengladbach striker Thorgon Hazard and defender Nico Schulz along with Leverkusen's Julian Brandt. Hazard will combine in attack with electric 19-year-old Jordan Sancho, the England international who had 12 goals and 14 assists in his first season with the club. Dortmund has also brought back central defender Mats Hummels, who spent three seasons with Bayern after an initial nine-season run with the Black and Yellows.

FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig:

Of the three promoted sides, only FC Union Berlin will make their debut in front of the home faithful. The 56th team to reach the Bundesliga, Union's arrival marks the first time Berlin will have two clubs in the top flight of German football since the city's reunification in 1990. A lively and passionate supporters' group should make for an incredible atmosphere Sunday against RB Leipzig as they play their first Bundesliga contest in the 54-year history of the club.

They will get a stern challenge from Leipzig, who finished third last term and are now coached by 32-year-old Julien Nagelsmann, who agreed to take over the club before the start of last season and spent the past after three in charge of 1899 Hoffenheim. Nagelsmann has a first-class striker in Timo Werner, who has totaled 62 goals in his first three seasons with Leipzig and forms a potent tandem upfront with Denmark international Youssef Paulsen, who contributed 15 goals last season.

Bundesliga Opening Weekend Schedule:

Friday, August 16:

• Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin (2:30 p.m. ET, FS2)

Saturday, August 17:

• SV Werder Bremen vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (9:30 a.m. ET, FS2)

• Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg (9:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

• Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Schalke (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, August 18:

• Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim (9:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

• FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig (Noon ET, FS1)

How to Watch:

