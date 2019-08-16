Chelsea to Take 'Strongest Possible Action' After Tammy Abraham Subjected to Online Racist Abuse

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Chelsea have promised to take the ‘strongest possible action’ against those who racially abused forward Tammy Abraham on social media in the wake of his decisive penalty shootout miss in the UFEA Super Cup against Liverpool this week.


Abraham’s missed spot-kick saw Liverpool lift the trophy in Istanbul, but the 21-year-old home-grown starlet would not have been counting on the vile racism directed his way afterwards.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

“We are disgusted with the abhorrent posts we have seen on social media. Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour unacceptable,” a club spokesperson is quoted saying by the Daily Mail in response to the torrent of online abuse.

“It has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Any Chelsea supporters deemed guilty of racist abuse can expect to be hit with bans from Stamford Bridge. The club banned one for life and several others for up to two years after investigating the abuse of Raheem Sterling during a game against Manchester City last season.

As far as football is concerned, Abraham hasn’t been deterred by his penalty miss and insists he will continue to take them as he attempts to cement his place as a top Premier League striker.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

“I had to miss the last penalty but unfortunately these things happen in football,” Abraham said in comments published by the Daily Mail. “I'm always someone who believes in myself in penalties. I had a few last season [on loan at Aston Villa] and few important ones.

“Unfortunately, probably one of my most important ones, I missed. It's about how I react and just get my head up. The boys have made it feel like nothing has even happened.


“You keep going, I've scored a few. They say the top players always miss penalties and it's about how you react. I've just got to keep pushing myself.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Abraham, who struck the post just three minutes into the first Premier League game of the season against Manchester United last weekend, is likely to lead the line for Chelsea again on Sunday when Leicester visit Stamford Bridge, having appeared as a substitute in Istanbul.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message