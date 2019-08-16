Chelsea to Take 'Strongest Possible Action' After Tammy Abraham Subjected to Online Racist Abuse

Chelsea have promised to take the ‘strongest possible action’ against those who racially abused forward Tammy Abraham on social media in the wake of his decisive penalty shootout miss in the UFEA Super Cup against Liverpool this week.





Abraham’s missed spot-kick saw Liverpool lift the trophy in Istanbul, but the 21-year-old home-grown starlet would not have been counting on the vile racism directed his way afterwards.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

“We are disgusted with the abhorrent posts we have seen on social media. Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour unacceptable,” a club spokesperson is quoted saying by the Daily Mail in response to the torrent of online abuse.

“It has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Any Chelsea supporters deemed guilty of racist abuse can expect to be hit with bans from Stamford Bridge. The club banned one for life and several others for up to two years after investigating the abuse of Raheem Sterling during a game against Manchester City last season.

As far as football is concerned, Abraham hasn’t been deterred by his penalty miss and insists he will continue to take them as he attempts to cement his place as a top Premier League striker.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

“I had to miss the last penalty but unfortunately these things happen in football,” Abraham said in comments published by the Daily Mail. “I'm always someone who believes in myself in penalties. I had a few last season [on loan at Aston Villa] and few important ones.

“Unfortunately, probably one of my most important ones, I missed. It's about how I react and just get my head up. The boys have made it feel like nothing has even happened.





“You keep going, I've scored a few. They say the top players always miss penalties and it's about how you react. I've just got to keep pushing myself.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Abraham, who struck the post just three minutes into the first Premier League game of the season against Manchester United last weekend, is likely to lead the line for Chelsea again on Sunday when Leicester visit Stamford Bridge, having appeared as a substitute in Istanbul.