Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has seen a potential move to Roma called off, with the Reds left frustrated by the Italian side's lack of a clear plan to move forward with the deal.

Lovren has seen his opportunities grow limited at Anfield with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk all ahead of him in the pecking order. The Croatian has been a valuable squad member since his arrival back in 2014, but his total of 13 Premier League appearances last season has led to talk of a possible exit.

It was reported that Roma had agreed contract terms with Lovren, but negotiations were still ongoing at that point over a transfer fee.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that the deal has collapsed – with an initial €3m loan move with a €12m obligation to buy was agreed upon, but a €1m bonus proving a step too far in the negotiations.

Further to this, Dominic King of the Daily Mail has now reported that Liverpool have called off talks altogether. King states that the Reds have been left frustrated by Roma's inability to conjure up a 'significant plan', having indicated that they would buy the Liverpool man for £15m.

He also reveals that: "Never an official proposal, so sale is now off."

Previous reports claimed that Lovren was willing to take a pay cut, suggesting that he is very much keen to leave the club this summer. There is still time for the 30-year-old to make his move, but it now appears as though his next destination will not be Roma.