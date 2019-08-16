Juventus Sporting Director Reveals Man Utd Wanted to Sign Merih Demiral This Summer

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that both Manchester United and AC Milan were desperate to sign Merih Demiral this transfer window. 

Demiral moved to La Vecchia Signora at the start of the summer in an €18m deal from Sassuolo, after an impressive loan spell with the Neroverdi last season from Turkish side Alanyaspor. 

Sassuolo only signed him permanently on July 1, but just four days he later he was carted off to Turin for a tidy profit in the region of €9m.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

However, despite such a recent move, I Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici has now revealed that the club received a myriad of offers for the young defender throughout the summer, with Manchester United and Milan particularly interested.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as relayed by Calciomercato, Paratici admitted: "He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don't imagine how many. The Turk was requested by Milan but was also approached by Manchester United.

"Juve took it for 18m from Sassuolo and initially set his price for around €40m."

Some reports have claimed the Scudetto winners were themselves courting offers for the versatile defender, who can play both centrally and at right back, but changed their minds after watching the Turkish international in pre-season.

Atletico Madrid were another club attributed with interest, though they were not as fervent as either I Rossoneri or the Red Devils, with the latter attempting to get a late deal over the line following the failed moves for Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

