Liverpool: The XI That Should Start Against Southampton

Liverpool players will enjoy no rest as they travel to St. Mary's on Saturday to face Southampton, having endured 120 minutes and a penalty shootout in their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Chelsea.

The Reds must recover quickly if they want to keep pace with Man City, who are looking as ruthless as ever in their quest for a third successive Premier League title, having walloped West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium last weekend

So, with some players returning from a rest during midweek, let's take a look at the best available Liverpool XI for the weekend.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Adrian (GK) - Despite a recent scare following news of a Liverpool fan injuring the Spaniard during the Reds' UEFA Super Cup celebrations, Adrian has declared himself likely to be fit. A huge relief after the calf injury Alisson suffered against Norwich.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Given the rest in midweek – with Joe Gomez preferred for his defensive solidity – Alexander-Arnold should return, causing the Southampton defence problems with his deliveries.





Joel Matip (CB) - With Gomez featuring in two successive games, Matip should get the nod, having been slightly unfairly dropped in the first place. Liverpool look more stable with him in the side.





Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Quite simply, when he is fit, he plays. The best defender in the world.





Andrew Robertson (LB) - Liverpool should be concerned that they have no backup for the Scotsman should he get injured, but at his best no left-back in the Premier League comes close to matching the energy and quality of Robertson.

Midfielders



Fabinho (DM) - Shielding the back four with mobility and intelligence, the Brazilian has established himself as a key player for Klopp, ousting Jordan Henderson from the holding role.





Jordan Henderson (CM) - As a box-to-box player, Henderson can maximise his qualities, utilising his all-action game and off-the-ball running. It's his spot to lose with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning to full fitness.





Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - With Naby Keita injured, Wijnaldum makes Liverpool's starting XI, although the Dutchman should look to be scoring and supplying more goals given his talent.

Forwards



Mohamed Salah (RW) - With 55 league goals across his two seasons at Liverpool, Salah is indispensable to the Reds' attack and their most reliable means of finding the net.





Roberto Firmino (CF) - The gifted Brazilian changed the game following his half-time introduction in the Super Cup, with his link-up play and creativity fundamental to the success of Liverpool's wide forwards.





Sadio Mane (LW) - It was after Mane's arrival from Southampton in 2016 when Liverpool re-established themselves as a Champions League club. Origi will feel unlucky to miss out following his performance against Norwich, but Mane is simply a far superior player and plays when fully fit.

