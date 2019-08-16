Manchester United: The XI That Should Start Against Wolves

Manchester United kicked off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign in the best way imaginable. The Red Devils were lethal, running out 4-0 winners against Chelsea at Old Trafford last Sunday.

A clean sheet, strikers finding the net, and midfielders assisting - it was the perfect start. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will most certainly not get carried away, especially considering who their next opponent is.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening, and will be hoping for a better result than in previous encounters. Wanderers have won the last two meetings, and come into the game off an impressive 4-0 win over FC Pyunik in the Europa League qualifying stages.

However, United will be full of confidence and will be eager to lay down a marker to back up their opening day success. Here's how Manchester United should look against Wolves on Monday.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

David de Gea - De Gea was immaculate against Chelsea. It would have been wrong to have expected anything else from a man who has produced jaw dropping saves time and time again. The Spaniard appears back to his best, and will need to be on top form once again when the Red Devils travel to Wolves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - The Englishman couldn't have asked for a better debut, and fans couldn't have asked for a better performance from their new man. His spider-like tackling was on full show, and he was astute in nullifying any Chelsea pressure. The 21-year-old will have a different challenge come Monday though, with Wolves so effective in the 3-5-2 formation.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - The Swede has evolved during his time at United, becoming a top class defender. He's set to be rewarded with a new contract for his efforts, and it's clear to see why. Lindelof has also settled in very comfortably into the right centre back role, alongside new teammate Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire (CB) - United broke the bank - and the world-record fee for a defender - to land Maguire, but that outlay is already beginning to pay off and then some. Despite having only been at the club a matter of days, he barely put a foot wrong against Chelsea. His aerial presence and composure on the ball will be needed against Wolves.

Luke Shaw (LB) - A match fit Luke Shaw is an asset to any side, and Solskjaer will be hoping he can keep him in good shape throughout the season. If he can maintain fitness, Shaw will be guaranteed game time. He will be hoping to kick on, having claimed the club's Player of the Year Award last season.

Midfielders

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - The Scotland international has matured and came on leaps and bounds over the summer. McTominay shone in pre-season, meaning a starting berth awaited him in the opening fixture against Chelsea. The 22-year-old scored his first senior goal for United against Wolves last season, and he'll be hoping he can make a similar contribution in the upcoming fixture.

Paul Pogba (CM) - There's been a fair amount of speculation regarding the potential departure of the Frenchman, with Real Madrid very keen. Since the close of the English window, rumours have cooled and attention has begun to turn back towards on-field performances. Even though he was sloppy on occasion, Pogba starred against Chelsea, bagging two assists. A certain starter.

Andreas Pereira (CM) - The Brazil international has plenty of ability but is still learning. He was constantly chasing down Chelsea players whilst being calm and precise on the ball. Pereira's assist against the Blues was essential, as it gave United a two goal cushion. The dilemma for Solskjaer is whether he ought to bring Nemanja Matic back into the team, but Pereira did enough in the last game to show that he can unlock a defence. His creativity will be critical to get through a strong three man Wolves defence.

Forwards

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Daniel James (RW) - Talk about an immediate impact. James came off the bench to fire in a dream debut goal. But it wasn't just the goal that was so impressive. The 21-year-old managed six sprints in his 20 minutes on the field, whilst also clocking the top speed of any player on the pitch. While Jesse Lingard was impressive against Chelsea, James could be just the man to exploit the potential gaps between Wolves' left centre back and left wing back.

Marcus Rashford (LW) - Against Chelsea, Rashford occupied a left wing role with a license to drift infield and become a second striker. He wreaked havoc on the opposition defence, and grabbed two goals for his efforts. His pace and movement will further be crucial against Wolves.

Anthony Martial (ST) - Martial appeared back to his best against Chelsea, having reclaimed the number nine shirt. His direct runs and constant pressing throughout the game was very impressive, and he showed great awareness to find the back of the net. Solskjaer will have been very pleased, and should see no reason to drop the Frenchman.