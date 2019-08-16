Mohamed Elneny Fuels Arsenal Exit Speculation as Agent Is Pictured in London

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Mohamed Elneny may have edged a step closer to leaving Arsenal, after a story on his Instagram page confirmed his agent was in London - amid speculation of a move away.

The 27-year-old made just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, with Unai Emery instead favouring Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi in the defensive central midfield roles.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Dani Ceballos has since been added to the midfield ranks, and with Elneny being linked with moves to Spain, France and Germany, as reported by El Ahly, it now appears that a move away from north London is closer to becoming a reality.

Agent Alan Namzy appeared in a story on Elneny's Instagram page, adding to the speculation that is already doing the media rounds that a move is on the cards.

Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have previously been tipped to complete a deal for Elneny, but Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly in the mix to sign the Egyptian midfielder, who has 67 international caps to his name.

Turkish Football claim the Lions recently sent an official from Istanbul, n order to speak with a number of targets based in England, including the want-away Arsenal anchor man.

A potential stumbling block for the deal could be the fact that Elneny signed a contract extension until 2022 in March last year, meaning the Gunners will wish to recoup a healthy transfer fee.

Galatasaray, though, may fall foul of financial fair play regulations, forcing them to sell before they can buy - unless they are able to persuade Arsenal's hierarchy into sanctioning a loan deal, with an option to buy.

In any event, Elneny is likely to be on his way out - or he faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines watching on from the stands.

      Modal message