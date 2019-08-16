Women's Champions League Draw: Lyon, Arsenal, Man City, Barcelona & More Learn Fate Last 32

The draw for the last 32 of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League has been made following the conclusion of the qualifying groups, with Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg among the contenders looking to topple all-conquering Lyon.

Lyon thrashed Barcelona in last year’s final to win a fourth consecutive Champions League title, with 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg scoring a hat-trick inside half an hour. This time around the holders will kick off against Russia’s Ryazan-VDV.

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

If they are to go one better than last season, Barcelona must first beat an improving Juventus side which has won Serie A in each of the last two years and recently strengthened by signing experienced Sweden defender Linda Sembrant.

The Catalans themselves have strengthened since losing the final in May, bringing in prolific Spaniard Jenni Hermoso and Norwegian star Caroline Graham Hansen to add to an already strong squad.

In their first European football since 2014, WSL champions Arsenal have been given the potentially tough task of overcoming Italian side Fiorentina, who landed Australian legend Lisa De Vanna this summer. For Manchester City, meanwhile, it is a tie against Swiss club Lugano.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bayern Munich must overcome Sweden’s Kopparbergs/Goteborg if they are to progress. Fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, Champions League winners in 2013 and 2014 and finalists in 2016 and 2018, will meet Kosovan minnows Mitrovica.

2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League Last 32 Draw Juventus (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP) Hibernian (SCO) vs Slavia Prague (CZE) Spartak Subotica (SVK) vs Atletico Madrid (ESP) Braga (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Vllaznia (ALB) vs Fortuna Hjorring (DEN) Chertanovo (RUS) vs Glasgow City (SCO) Ryazan-VDV (RUS) vs Lyon (FRA) Arsenal (ENG) vs Fiorentina (ITA) Kopparbergs/Goteborg (SWE) vs Bayern Munich (GER) St Polten (AUT) vs Twente (NED) Anderlecht (BEL) vs BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) Breidablik (ISL) vs Sparta Prague (CZE) Mitrovica (KOS) vs Wolfsburg (GER) Pitea (SWE) vs Brondby (DEN) Lugano (SUI) vs Manchester City (ENG) Minsk (BLR) vs Zurich (SUI)





The two-legged ties will be played on 11/12 September and 25/26 September.

The round of 16 is then scheduled for October, before the competition breaks until late March for the quarter finals. The 2020 final will be played on 24 May at Franz Horr Stadium in Vienna.