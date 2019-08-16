Women's Super League: Season Ticket & Single Game Prices for Every Club in 2019/20

The 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League campaign kicks off in September and this season promises to be the best yet as women’s football in England continues to thrive.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France saw the game reach new levels of interest after a cumulative total of 28.1m tuned into the BBC coverage of the tournament as a whole.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

England’s games set as many as four UK television records for women’s football, while the 11.7m peak audience for the Lionesses against the United States ensured the dramatic semi-final clash was the most watched UK television broadcast of the year.

Many of the players who starred at the World Cup call the WSL home.

That includes most of the England squad like Ellen White, Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby; returning international stars like Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Ji So-yun; as well as new faces like Jackie Groenen (below), Guro Reiten and Leonie Maier.

The WSL, which is the only fully professional top flight women’s league in Europe, welcomes Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the fold this year after both teams earned promotion from the second tier Women’s Championship last season.

Each club has been active in the transfer market this summer and are expected to do well.

If you watched the Women’s World Cup and enjoyed it and want to keep following the players and get into domestic scene, or if you’re simply after an affordable way to watch live football in an enjoyable atmosphere this season, the Women’s Super League will be perfect for you.

Most single game tickets are priced at £7 or less for adults – some can be as low as £5, while many have great rates for kids, seniors, students and families. Even Chelsea, who offer the most expensive single adult tickets in the league, are only charging £9.

Season tickets offer even greater value. At Liverpool, for example, an adult season ticket is just £35. It is even cheaper at Everton, while West Ham are selling them for £25, albeit standing only. Manchester United will let you into WSL games all season for £39, while Chelsea, despite having the most expensive single game tickets, sell season tickets for £49.

Arsenal is where you will pay the most for a season ticket. But even £70 is not expensive and it also buys you a membership for the season, which comes with additional merchandise and things like priority access to special events and an invitation to the end of season fan forum.

Below is all the information to become a fully-fledged WSL match-goer this season…

All quoted prices are adult - concessions and kids are cheaper. Some exclusions may apply to season ticket e.g. Women's Champions League/other cup games. Check individual details.





Some single game tickets may be cheaper when purchased in advance online.

Some clubs may occasionally play games at larger venues than their specified home ground.