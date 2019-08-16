Xherdan Shaqiri Says He Is Seeking 'Solution' to Disappointing Lack of Football at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted that he is disappointed that he is not playing more often, hinting at a potential move away from Anfield.

The 27-year-old has been with the Reds since last summer, after joining for £13m from Stoke City. However, after a lack of game time last season and in the very early stages of the current campaign, the Swiss star has expressed his discontent at his situation at the club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to Swiss newspaper BZ Langenthaler Tagblatt, Shaqiri said: “I'm disappointed that I did not play anymore. Nobody likes to sit on the bench. It's clear that I want more game time, I have to look at the situation and find a solution.”

Shaqiri has so far enjoyed a successful career at Liverpool, winning the Champions League and Super Cup. However he has struggled to break into the starting eleven, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane keeping him on the bench.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Swiss forward played 30 games last season, managing six goals and five assists throughout the campaign. Despite this, only half of his appearances were starts, as he started less than a third of Liverpool’s Premier League games and not even a quarter of their European encounters.

This season has not begun any better, with Shaqiri playing just 11 minutes out of a possible 300 minutes. This was in the Community Shield at the start of August, where he came off the bench in the 79th minute as they lost to Manchester City on penalties.

Shaqiri seemed to also be hinting at looking for a possible move away from Anfield, in an attempt to get more game time. He could return to the big European leagues he has previously played in, such as the Bundesliga and Serie A.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Shaqiri’s concern is about more than just playing, extending to his situation in the Switzerland national team. Despite having the most goals and caps in the current Schweizer Nati squad, manager Vladimir Petković won’t hesitate to leave him out if he isn’t playing regular first team football.

Liverpool next face Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday, as they continue their league campaign. The Reds then return to Anfield the following week, as they host Arsenal on 24 August.