7 Managers Who Could Replace Jan Siewert Following Huddersfield Sacking

The first wielding of the Championship managerial axe is in the books, after Huddersfield dispensed with Jan Siewert after failing to win any of their first three Championship fixtures after relegation.

After taking on the near impossible task of leading the Terriers to safety following the departure of David Wagner last season, things have gone from bad to worse - with Siewert winning just one of his 19 games in charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield, like all relegated clubs, will hope to bounce back and secure a play-off place at least this season, and catching up will be the first order of the day for whoever takes over.

But who will that be? Here's seven potential candidates...

Chris Hughton

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

An early frontrunner for the position, Chris Hughton would be an ideal candidate after being dismissed by Brighton in the summer. The former Newcastle boss already boasts an impressive record at Championship level, having taken both the Seagulls and Magpies up to the promised land.

Aitor Karanka

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Aitor Karanka is another manager with Championship promotion on his résumé, leading Middlesbrough to 2nd place in 2016.

He was rather harshly dispensed of by Nottingham Forest last season, with the club sitting seventh in the league. His pragmatic approach could be what's required to steady the sinking Huddersfield ship.

Gary Rowett

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Gary Rowett is desperate to get his career back on track after a torrid spell in charge of Stoke City. After several years establishing himself as a bright young English manager, the weight of expectation at the bet365 got on top of him - despite promising spells with both Derby County and Birmingham.





Has playoff experience under his belt, and Huddersfield would arguably be a good fit for his rigid, gritty style.

David Moyes

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Another reputation in need of some rebuilding, David Moyes' character has suffered a real lashing since the 'Manchester United Chosen One' era. Poor spells at Sunderland, Real Sociedad and West Ham have done little to improve on that and he could be ready for a step-down to the Championship.

In his heyday, Moyes was praised for producing a very competitive Everton side on a shoestring budget. Huddersfield could use a bit of that shrewd inspiration now and if Moyes can recapture his mojo, it'll be a great move for all parties.

Lee Bowyer

James Chance/GettyImages

Lee Bowyer is a manager who's stock is on the rise, as he continues to defy the odds with Charlton. After leading the Addicks to a surprise promotion with a play-off final victory over Sunderland, his side have exploded onto the Championship scene, winning their first two games.

Ferociously passionate and tactically savvy, Bowyer could go far in the game - and his iffy relationship with the club's owners make this potential move possible.

Gennaro Gattuso

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Huddersfield established a foundation of success by targeting up and coming foreign managers and they may wish to stick to that game plan. The club were no-hopers before Wagner took over so another risky strategy could be just the ticket to bring some inspiration back.

There are few better candidates than Gennaro Gattuso, who's hot property after a wave-making spell at AC Milan. Gattuso was unable to restore Italy's sleeping giants and departed the club as a result last season.





His managerial record prior to that spell at Milan isn't anything to write home about and he is one of the favourites to take over at David Beckham's Inter Miami. It seems an ambitious move but in a league where Marcelo Bielsa is in charge of Leeds, who knows, the chance to head into the Premier League could prove tempting.

Stefano Pioli

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

A more experienced Serie A name who is currently available after resigning from Fiorentina last season. It was a woeful campaign for the Tuscan club that saw them finish just three points above relegation. Pioli did oversee a far more successful eighth-place finish with the club the season before though.

He also had decent spells with Serie A giants Inter and Lazio. Pioli has beenpraised for quickly moulding club foundations into exciting and well-balanced game plans. With Huddersfield in need of a quick turnaround, he could be an ideal short-term appointment at least.