Atletico Madrid: The XI That Should Start Against Getafe

Atlético Madrid will kick off their 2019/20 La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos have been sensational in pre-season, having slaughtered rivals Real Madrid 7-3 and edged past Juventus in their most recent fixture.

With Barcelona being stunned by Athletic Bilbao on Friday, thanks to a spectacular late Artiz Aduriz scissor kick, and Real Madrid struggling in pre-season, a perfect start would boost Diego Simeone's side as they look to secure their first La Liga title since 2013/14.

Recent fixtures against Getafe have been favourable for Atlético, with their last four meetings having all ended in victories.





Simeone will be hoping that this streak continues and that his side can lay down a marker to the rest of the league following on from a very successful pre-season.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Jan Oblak (GK) - Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, Oblak has consistently showcased his brilliant reflexes and commanding presence for Atlético and will look to carry on his extraordinary form in La Liga from last campaign, where he kept 20 clean sheets - the most of any player in the league.





Kieran Trippier (RB) - Nicknamed the 'Bury Beckham' due to his exceptional set-piece and crossing abilities, Trippier has already made himself at home in Madrid following his departure from Spurs this summer. An assist, via a cross, against Juventus is just a taster of what is to come and fans are eager to see more from the England international.

José Giménez (CB) - With Diego Godin's departure, fellow Uruguayan Giménez has been trusted to replace him. The club have even announced that the 24-year-old will be among the four players to wear the captain's armband.

Stefan Savic (CB) - The Montenegrin international is going to battle it out with new signing Mario Hermoso for a starting berth, but it looks like Savic will get the nod from Simeone this time out.

Renan Lodi (LB) - Brazilian youngster Lodi was brought in for a hefty £18m this summer to replace Lucas Hernandez, who departed for Bayern, and has been impressive in pre-season having started in three out of the four pre-season fixtures.

Midfielders

Koke (RM) - Now the new Atlético captain, Koke is a superb midfielder and has proven that he is an extremely reliable and dependable squad member. The Spaniard is a player capable of playing any role, and the 27-year-old has become one of the best and most under-appreciated midfielders in the world over the last few years.





Saúl Ñíguez (CM) - Saul has become one of Simeone's most trusted players. To add to his brilliant arsenal of skills, Saúl even contributed to nine goals last campaign - a tally that is highly impressive considering his position and Atléti's style of play.

Marcos Llorente (CM) - Bought for £27m from rivals Real Madrid to replace Man City's Rodri, the Spanish metronome is able to pick out passes and dictate the tempo of the game which are attributes likened to Rodri's skillset. The promising midfielder didn't have the minutes available last season in a stacked Real side but he will be able to prove that he is worth the investment Atlético have made alongside the experienced Saúl.

Thomas Lemar (LM) - The Frenchman had an extremely difficult time in his first season at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018/19. He only contributed to nine goals from out wide and everyone has yet to see what the 23-year-old can offer. However, with a season in La Liga and Atléti under his belt, there is reason for optimism that Lemar could deliver on the promise he showed in France. He has looked much more comfortable in pre-season in Atléti colours and comes into this match against Getafe off the back of a great performance against Juventus.

Forwards

João Félix (CF) - The 19-year-old has been exceptional in pre-season for Madrid following his stunning €120m move from Benfica. The Portuguese wonderkid has dazzled fans all over the world with his wonderful vision and clinical finishing already and has taken the mantel from Antoine Griezmann with ease. Félix is already a sure-fire starter and will hope to carry his great form into his first-ever La Liga outing.

Álvaro Morata (ST) - With Diego Costa serving the end of an eight-match suspension, Chelsea loanee Morata will likely spearhead the attack alongside Félix. After a difficult campaign in the Premier League, Morata seemed to have found his feet in Madrid. He'll hope to start the season strongly.