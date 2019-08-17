Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg Live Stream, TV: How to Watch Bundesliga

How to watch Borussia Dortmund face FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, August 17. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2019

Borussia Dortmund will host FC Augsburg in its Bundesliga season opener on Saturday. Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET. 

Dortmund fell just two points shy of Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title in 2018-19. The club finished 23–4–7 last season but went just 1–2 against Bayern, including a 5-0 loss on April 6.

FC Augsburg finished 15th in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, winning more games than just three teams in the 18-club league. The club most recently lost to German club SC Verl in the DFP Pokal tournament on Aug. 10. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch the entire original series Exploring Planet Fútbol, with episodes spanning Iceland, Germany, Japan and Argentina.

