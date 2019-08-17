Borussia Dortmund will host FC Augsburg in its Bundesliga season opener on Saturday. Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Dortmund fell just two points shy of Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title in 2018-19. The club finished 23–4–7 last season but went just 1–2 against Bayern, including a 5-0 loss on April 6.

FC Augsburg finished 15th in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, winning more games than just three teams in the 18-club league. The club most recently lost to German club SC Verl in the DFP Pokal tournament on Aug. 10.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

