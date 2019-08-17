​Borussia Mönchengladbach Confirm Mickaël Cuisance Has Joined Bayern Munich on Long-Term Deal

August 17, 2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach have confirmed that midfielder Mickaël Cuisance has joined Bayern Munich this summer, leaving the club in a deal which is believed to be in the region of €10m.

The 20-year-old had a stunning start to life in North Rhine-Westphalia and was quickly earmarked as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting wonderkids, making 26 appearances in his first full season with the club.

But game time has since become few and far between for Cuisance, with Gladbach now confirming that they've decided to sell the former AS Nancy star to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have been on the hunt for a new midfielder throughout the summer transfer window, shortlisting the likes of Manchester City club-record signing Rodri and RCD Espanyol's Marc Roca.

And although Bayern Munich have now signed Cuisance, the France Under-20 international is more likely to be an alternative to wantaway star Renato Sanches and it's not expected to deter the club from making a more defensive signing.

Alongside Cuisance's arrival, Bayern will also finalise a move for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho early next week.

The Brazil international is expected to arrive at Säbener Strasse to undergo a medical on Sunday or Monday, with Coutinho giving the green light on a season-long loan move which will initially cost Bayern Munich up to €20m.

The Bavarian giants also have the option to make Coutinho's move from Barcelona permanent next summer for €120m, although it's been speculated that Bayern will veto signing him on a full-time basis to reignite their interest in Leroy Sané.

