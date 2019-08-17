Celta De Vigo vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch La Liga Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Celta De Vigo vs. Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga's opening week.

By Jenna West
August 17, 2019

Celta De Vigo will host Real Madrid at Abanca-Balaídos on Saturday during La Liga's opening weekend.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will open his first full season back with Real. Zidane failed to land French star Paul Pogba, but former Chelsea striker Eden Hazard signed a five-year deal with the club.

Celta escaped relegation by only five points last season but signed 11 players over the summer in an effort to improve the club.

How to Watch:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español 

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

