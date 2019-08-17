Celta De Vigo will host Real Madrid at Abanca-Balaídos on Saturday during La Liga's opening weekend.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will open his first full season back with Real. Zidane failed to land French star Paul Pogba, but former Chelsea striker Eden Hazard signed a five-year deal with the club.

Celta escaped relegation by only five points last season but signed 11 players over the summer in an effort to improve the club.

