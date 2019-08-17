Erik ten Hag Confirms Real Madrid Target Donny van de Beek Will Stay at Ajax

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek is set to stay at the club, despite strong interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Van de Beek has been a key figure for Ajax, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. The 22-year-old has also made a flying start to the 2019/20 Eredivisie campaign, scoring twice and assisting twice in two matches.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos, as Zinedine Zidane searched for reinforcement in the centre of the park. However, in a report by De Telegraaf, Ajax manager Ten Hag revealed that the player will remain at the club.

"Donny van de Beek is playing for Ajax this year," claimed the manager.

To add to this, Zidane has backed up Ten Hag's claims by saying: "No one else comes."

Zidane seemingly has his heart set on Paul Pogba, who he believes is the man Real Madrid need. However, following the close of the English transfer window, it now appears unlikely that Manchester United would be willing to let go of their star midfielder.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As a result, there is a belief that the Spanish side know what the asking price is for Van de Beek, and can therefore go back and land his signature if they wished to do so. But, Zidane is reluctant to splash the cash on a midfielder that isn't Pogba.

Ajax fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, having scraped through in a Champions League qualifier against PAOK. The club have already lost Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to Juventus and Barcelona respectively, but it now appears as though Van de Beek will be staying put, for this season anyway.