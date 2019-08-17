Everton Offered Chance to Sign Former Bayern Munich Winger Franck Ribery

Exclusive - Everton have been offered the chance to sign former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribéry.

The 36-year-old became a free agent this summer following a 12-year spell with Bayern, where he made 425 appearances across all competitions.

Ribéry still hasn't found a new club for the new season, but 90min understands that Everton have been offered the chance to sign the former France international.

The forward currently has offers on the table from America and Asia, while he's also being considered by Serie A outfit Fiorentina. But Everton have been told that Ribéry would be open to a move to Goodison Park.

It's a move which could be given the all-clear by owner Farhad Moshiri as he likes the idea of bringing big-name players to the club. Sporting director Marcel Brands and manager Marco Silva still haven't decided if signing Ribéry on a short-term contract would be worthwhile, but they haven't yet ruled out making an offer.

Ribéry left Bayern Munich alongside Arjen Robben after winning the domestic double last season, with the latter going on to announce his retirement during the summer.

Were Ribéry to join, he would likely be forced to take a pay cut at Goodison Park, with his last contract at Bayern Munich earning him €160k a week - roughly €30k more than Everton's current top earners.

Striking a deal would give Everton an abundance of riches out wide, with the likes of Richarlison, Bernard, Theo Walcott and most recently Alex Iwob all joining the club over the past 18 months. Moise Kean, who joined from Juventus, is also an option out wide, while Yannick Bolasie is also back at the club after returning from loan spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht.