How Much Barcelona Still Owe Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho as Bayern Close in on Loan Deal

Reports in Spain in recent hours have suggested Liverpool are set to pocket a handy €20m from Philippe Coutinho's imminent season-long loan switch from Barcelona to Bayern Munich - but that doesn't appear to be the case.

The Brazil international has been subject to near constant speculation about his future this summer and now looks set to end his underwhelming spell in Catalonia with a temporary move to the German champions.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

However, reports Liverpool are set to receive €20m from this loan deal appear to be somewhat wide of the mark.

The Echo understands that the European champions have already received as much as €155m from Barcelona for the 27-year-old, with just €5m still outstanding between the two clubs.

Liverpool's coffers were significantly swollen back in January 2018, after their want-away star finally sealed his €160m switch to the Catalan giants, following months of frustrating transfer speculation.

Philippe Coutinho signs 5-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in £141m transfer



5 years at Liverpool:

Apps: 201

Goals: 54

Assists: 43



No other Liverpool player made more apps or created more assists since his debut. Only Daniel Sturridge scored more goals (59) pic.twitter.com/NyKZZigbMt — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 8, 2018

Despite netting 21 times in 76 appearances and bagging back-to-back La Liga titles during his time at the Camp Nou, Coutinho has faced frequent criticism from the press and the terraces as he struggled to live up to his huge price tag.

The deal negotiated by the club's now famed sporting director Michael Edwards, was the largest in Liverpool's history. The funds went some way to the funding of a club record move for Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool's fortunes dramatically improved on the field.

Edwards also included a clause, effectively barring Barcelona from making a move for any other Liverpool stars, until the summer of 2020. The prohibitive clause would see Los Cules having to pay a whopping €100 premium for any Reds player on their radar.