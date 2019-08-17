Jorge Jesus Reveals He Turned Down Approaches From Newcastle & Chelsea This Summer

Former Benfica head coach Jorge Jesus has revealed he snubbed offers from both Newcastle and Chelsea this summer.

The experienced 65-year-old has a distinguished reputation among Europe's top brass of managers, but has never sampled life in England - instead spending the majority of his career in his native Portugal.

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

He has revealed in an interview with Brazilian channel Fox TV, however, that he was approached by Chelsea to replace Maurizio Sarri this summer, as well as being contacted by Newcastle to fill the void left by Rafa Benitez, who instead moved to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

"If it were for money, I could have stayed at Al-Hilal. My agent wouldn't want me to come to Brazil. I could have also gone to clubs in England." Jesus said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.





Jesus departed Saudi Arabia in the summer after falling out with previous club Al-Hilal's board, and has subsequently been appointed as manager of Brazilian top flight side Flamengo.





Having turned down the opportunities to take over in England, Chelsea instead approached and appointed legendary midfielder Frank Lampard, while Newcastle turned to former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce - who was previously manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Jesus, meanwhile, is taking on a new challenge in South America, having enjoyed a sustained period of success in Portugal.





He led Benfica to three Primeira Liga crowns during a seven-year spell in charge, as well as a single Taça de Portugal success and five Taça de Liga wins. He will now continue his career in Brazil, where he'll be looking to oust Palmeiras from top spot this season.