Mauricio Pochettino Refuses (Again) to Rule Out Christian Eriksen & Danny Rose Exits

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose could still depart the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

The pair have both been linked with moves away from north London over the off-season, with the Dane allegedly a target for Real Madrid and Juventus, whilst his English counterpart has also been interesting I Bianconeri.

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on Rose, too, and could still make a bid before the window slams shut at the start of September.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The likelihood of either man leaving Spurs is still up in the air, but Pochettino's latest comments again suggest that he is still not comfortable with the balance of his squad.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's clash with Manchester City, the Argentine said, as quoted by The Sun: "The team is still not settled how I expected it to be.

"We are still working on trying to make sure it is finished come September 2, when the other windows close. That will be the moment to have a big conversation with the whole squad about the season ahead.

However, Pochettino made it clear that Eriksen and Rose could still choose to remain with the Lillywhites, adding: "Like we can change our minds, a player can change his. So, we will have to wait to see what happens between now and 2 September.

"It is not in my hands if something happens or not. We need to wait and hope there are not too many changes or not too many problems for us," the 47-year-old concluded.

Eriksen has now entered the final year of his contract with Tottenham and has been open with his desire to join an elite-level European club, with both Real and Juve fitting the bill.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Rose has had his place in Pochettino's first-team plans threatened by the £25m arrival of versatile Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, with the presence of Ben Davies leaving the coach with three strong candidates on the left hand flank.