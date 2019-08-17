Paul Pogba Issues Cryptic Response to Real Madrid Rumours on Instagram

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is up in the air once more after the midfielder posted a cryptic response to his brother's comments regarding a move to Real Madrid.

Mathias Pogba currently plies his trade for Spanish fourth division side CD Manchego and was asked about his sibling's potential move to to the Bernabeu in a recent interview on television show El Chiringuito. During the programme, the 28-year-old claimed his brother was waiting on a transfer to Los Blancos having been linked with a switch to the club all summer.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

When asked about Paul's proposed move, Mathias stated: "[My brother] is missing [at Real Madrid] and [they] need another midfielder. It’s a delicate situation, but the player has his personal goals. If you have to leave, well, that’s it."


United are understood to be keen on keeping the World Cup winner at Old Trafford, though his recent activity on Instagram suggests they may have to fight tooth and nail to retain their star man.

The former Juventus playmaker uploaded a screenshot of his brother's interview to his story on the social media site, with his choice of image of particular interest to both Red Devils supporters and those of Real.

Mathias is seen to be grinning and has also been tagged in the picture. It is no doubt a suggestive image for Paul to select given the context of the upload.

Despite arriving for £89m from Juve in 2016 - a world-record at the time - the France international has frustrated and delighted United fans in equal measure, leading to rumours of an exit from the club.

A return to Turin has also been suggested, though links with Madrid have always been more pertinent. Nevertheless, Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane refused to be drawn on the matter when quizzed about a deal for Pogba.

