Philippe Coutinho to Undergo Bayern Medical Within 48 Hours Ahead of Barcelona Loan Move

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho will arrive at the club on either Sunday or Monday ahead of a season-long loan move in Bavaria, which will include an option to buy the Brazil international next summer.

The 27-year-old only moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in a £130m deal last year, but he's struggled to find a place in Ernesto Valverde's side despite making 76 appearances for the club across all competitions.

News broke that Coutinho had reached an agreement in principle to move to Bayern Munich on Friday, and the Bundesliga champions have now confirmed that the Brazil international is expected to complete his medical with the club in the next 48 hours.

Coutinho is expected to arrive in Munich on “Sunday or Monday” to complete the obligatory medical and ink his contract. ✍️



Club officials Hasan Salihamidžić and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reached an agreement with Barcelona after holding talks with the club on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich's manager Niko Kovač weighed in on the imminent arrival of Coutinho, claiming that the whole of Germany should be excited about the forward's move to the Allianz Arena.

Following their 2-2 draw with Hertha BSC on Friday, Kovač said: "In my opinion, not only FC Bayern Munich, but also the entire Bundesliga and the whole of Germany can be delighted to be welcoming such a big-name player to our league."

As well as signing Coutinho on loan, Bayern Munich also confirmed that they're on the cusp on completing a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Mickaël Cuisance.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

The France Under-20 international broke onto the scene in Germany two years ago following a £225k move from AS Nancy's youth system, but Cuisance has now found himself on the fringes on Gladbach's first-team following the arrival of new manager Marco Rose.

Cuisance is expected to cost Bayern Munich in the region of €10m-€12m.