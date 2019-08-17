Robin van Persie Speaks Out on Why He Left Arsenal for Manchester United

Robin van Persie has revealed why he joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2012, explaining that he had little choice but to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The Dutchman amassed a stunning 30 goals in his final Premier League season in north London, taking him to a total of 132 in all competitions for the Gunners. However, the striker claims that the club refused to offer him a new contract as he entered the final year of his existing deal, leading to a transfer away.

United collected their 13th Premier League title in van Persie's debut campaign at Old Trafford, a year which proved to be Sir Alex Ferguson's last in the Red Devils dugout.

Discussing on BT Sport how he ended up joining the Scot for his swansong season, the 36-year-old explained (as quoted by the Sun): "You can compare [me being at Arsenal] to being married.





"Me and my wife - Arsenal - were married for eight years. After eight years, my wife possibly got a bit tired of me. Those are the facts.

"You can have different views on things, but the fact is Arsenal never offered me a new deal. Then you have a look around. I was ambitious. I still wanted to win the league. That is life.





"I ended up having three options. One option abroad disappeared quickly. Then it was Manchester City or United," he stated. "What people don't know during the transfer is that loads of things are happening behind the scenes.

"You have to take a lot on and make a choice based on what your targets are, but also deal with the facts. One of the main facts was that Arsenal got tired of me.

"We had loads of chats with [Arsene] Wenger, with [Ivan] Gazidis. They gave me no decision to make," van Persie finished, confirming that he was not the driving force behind his Emirates exit.