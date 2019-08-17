Roy Hodgson Concedes He Is Powerless to Prevent Wilfried Zaha Sale With European Window Still Open

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits star player Wilfried Zaha could still leave Selhurst Park, with the European transfer window open until September 2.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked all summer long with a move away from the club, with Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton both desperate to add his attacking flair to their creative ranks.

However, the Eagles asking price of £80m and refusal to do business in the last few days of the transfer window caused both clubs to pull out of the deal, despite Zaha's attempts to force through a move by handing in a transfer request.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Now, former England boss Hodgson has again conceded that there still could be a twist in this transfer saga, telling his pre-match press conference: “You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month.

“But it is not something which I am going to worry about because it is something that I really cannot affect. If you are asking me 'would I welcome it?' the answer is no.

“I would rather that he now gets his head down and commits himself to the season that we have got in front of us and commits himself to helping me, the coaching staff and the players into having another season that we can regard as a good one. That is what I would like.”

Heavyweight European duo Borussia Dortmund and Napoli have registered their interest in the 26-year-old tricky winger, with Die Schwartzgelben linked with Zaha for over a year now. Bayern Munich have also shown an interest, but have switched their focus elsewhere because of Palace's asking price.

The former Manchester United winger has put his disappointment of a move failing to materialise aside and featured for Palace in a goalless draw against Everton last weekend, in which he got a standing ovation from the home faithful.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

There's no suggestion that Palace will budge on their asking price, which could prove troublesome for Dortmund and Napoli. Zaha may be keen on a switch, but the signing of a new five-year deal last summer, with no release clause, is proving problematic to say the least.