Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Sneak Past Southampton Despite Adrián Error

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

After Liverpool's European triumph in Istanbul over Chelsea, the Reds went in search of three points against Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men stuttered to a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and a fluke consolation from Danny Ings. 

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to events at St Mary's. 

It's not something I thought I would ever write, but Liverpool had a tough choice to make between Adrian and Andy Lonergan as their starting goalkeeper prior to kick off...yep, that's weird isn't it?

Super Cup hero Adrian was inexplicably tackled by a pitch invader on following his decisive save in the penalty shootout, but he was declared fit and started the match. 

It took only eight minutes for him to give Reds' supporters their first heart attack of the afternoon, dallying on the ball and almost gifting Saints a goal. Safe to say, Adrian got off to a rocky start.

On 20 minutes, the penalty-shootout hero made amends with a superb reaction save to deny Yoshida an opening goal. Some fans got a little carried away by his smart reflexes...

The Reds struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game in the first half, and the Saints were causing all sorts of problems for Liverpool's backline. 

There was a growing sense of tension anxiety amongst the Anfield fanbase. 

On the stroke of half-time, Mané silenced his former supporters and blasted Liverpool into the lead with a belting strike. It was against the run of play, but Liverpool fans rightly didn't care. 

Firmino scored a great goal after with 20 minutes to play, thanks to some determined work from Mané, as the fastest front three in the west began to click. 

Adrian had threatened to drop a clanger throughout the match, and channeling his inner Loris Karius, he succeeded in handing Southampton a way back into the match, with an appalling clearance which hit Ings and ricocheted into the net.

Liverpool held on and claimed all three points, but they did it the difficult way once again. It's been a stuttering start to the season for the Reds, but two league wins and a European trophy is not a bad return at this stage of the campaign. 

