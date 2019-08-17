Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Sneak Past Southampton Despite Adrián Error

After Liverpool's European triumph in Istanbul over Chelsea, the Reds went in search of three points against Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men stuttered to a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and a fluke consolation from Danny Ings.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to events at St Mary's.

It's not something I thought I would ever write, but Liverpool had a tough choice to make between Adrian and Andy Lonergan as their starting goalkeeper prior to kick off...yep, that's weird isn't it?

Super Cup hero Adrian was inexplicably tackled by a pitch invader on following his decisive save in the penalty shootout, but he was declared fit and started the match.

It took only eight minutes for him to give Reds' supporters their first heart attack of the afternoon, dallying on the ball and almost gifting Saints a goal. Safe to say, Adrian got off to a rocky start.

Adrian lad you don't have to take a first touch before getting rid every time. — TheTack11 (@tackleberry11) August 17, 2019

Adrian Very Lucky There. — Fiddy (@UpNorthFiddy) August 17, 2019

On 20 minutes, the penalty-shootout hero made amends with a superb reaction save to deny Yoshida an opening goal. Some fans got a little carried away by his smart reflexes...

Adrian will bench Alisson for the rest of the season. You heard it here first. If Klopp is smart , you dont bench a Goalkeeper that is in his form of his life. What a great back up Keeper Adrian.👊🏼 — nando (@nandomikail) August 17, 2019

That save by Adrian pic.twitter.com/EcsjpVv1OP — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) August 17, 2019

The Reds struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game in the first half, and the Saints were causing all sorts of problems for Liverpool's backline.

There was a growing sense of tension anxiety amongst the Anfield fanbase.

Tired and sluggish performance so far. Thats why transfer window was so important. Thats why Mourinho beleives even Man city's B team can win the league. Thats an oppertunity missed by klopp.#SOULIV #EPL — Mike Alpha (@Anas_Jethunter) August 17, 2019

We'll be lucky to get out of here with anything. #SOULIV — Marc Fritsche 🇮🇪🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@marcphisto) August 17, 2019

On the stroke of half-time, Mané silenced his former supporters and blasted Liverpool into the lead with a belting strike. It was against the run of play, but Liverpool fans rightly didn't care.

Super goal from Mane!! Absolute cracker from Sadio Mane!! Explosive right foot strike and how!!



Huge goal for the Reds who lead at the break. #SOULIV 0-1 #PremierLeague — Chris Wright 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (@chriswright35) August 17, 2019

Firmino scored a great goal after with 20 minutes to play, thanks to some determined work from Mané, as the fastest front three in the west began to click.

The world isn't ready for 19/20 Firmino pic.twitter.com/HexkGgco3h — Bassam (@BassamLFC) August 17, 2019

Adrian had threatened to drop a clanger throughout the match, and channeling his inner Loris Karius, he succeeded in handing Southampton a way back into the match, with an appalling clearance which hit Ings and ricocheted into the net.

People genuinely thought Adrian was better than Mignolet cus he saved one penalty. — Nate (@NathanBrennan__) August 17, 2019

Adrian with a Karius-like mistake. Dear God, why must you gift us these goalkeepers? #souliv — Virgil (@akhimed) August 17, 2019

Liverpool held on and claimed all three points, but they did it the difficult way once again. It's been a stuttering start to the season for the Reds, but two league wins and a European trophy is not a bad return at this stage of the campaign.