Unai Emery Explains Why He Will Wait Until September to Appoint Next Arsenal Club Captain

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will wait until the European transfer window closes before naming a new club captain.

Emery has already appointed three of his five captains - something he has done throughout his managerial career - but he has so far stopped short of appointing a permanent successor to Laurent Koscielny, who has departed for Bordeaux.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Nacho Monreal are thought to be contenders for the role, and it's the Spaniard who is likely to take the armband for the clash with Burnley - a game which will not feature any notes from 'the captain' in the game's matchday programme.

As reported by football London, Emery told his pre-game conference that no decision had been made, alluding to the fact that players could still leave the club with European sides still operating in the transfer market.

"At the moment there is no change. We have three captains but because some circumstances are meaning it is taking more time to do that meeting and close with the five captains.





"One, Mesut and Sead's circumstances were last week. Two, we close the transfer window last week for England but it continues to be open for Europe.

"We are in our way but playing important matches and also our squad is not finished today how it will look when the transfer market finishes in Europe."

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Emery was also questioned on whether the Gunners lacked leadership - something that they have been criticised for for a number of years now.

"More young players, players with some experienced. I think also Xhaka, Mesut and Nacho are experienced players and the 'captain' at the moment.

"I want also to achieve two more, to have five players 'like a captain'. That will bring a responsibility to help me, to help the club, to communicate with me, the club and the other players, and have the leadership in the dressing-room and on the pitch."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Rob Holding and Calum Chambers will be hoping they can secure one of the captaincy roles, with Emery previously stating that he would like one of his captains to be English.