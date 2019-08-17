VAR-City Blues: Twitter Reacts as VAR Denies Man City Against Tottenham...Again

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

In one of the most highly-anticipated games in the footballing calendar, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur went toe-to-toe at the Etihad stadium, but VAR stole the show in the dying minutes. 

The two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw, but City thought they'd snatched the win in the final minutes, only to be denied by a controversial handball decision. 

Let's take a look at Twitter's reaction to this epic clash. 

It took City only 20 minutes to find their way through the Spurs defence, and it was that man Raheem Sterling who broke the deadlock, and continued his sensational scoring record for the Citizens. 

But it was all about Kevin de Bruyne's insane assist which Twitter was raving about. 

There had initially been concerns over the Belgian's fitness, but fortunately this tweet turned out to be a hoax...

Erik Lamela levelled the match almost immediately after, with a lovely curling finish, but his apparent foul on Rodri in the penalty area was the major talking point involving the Argentine. 

The controversy was quickly forgotten as City restored their lead thanks to another whipped cross from De Bruyne and a typically clinical finish from Sergio Aguero. 

Ten minutes into the second half, Spurs equalised again, this time a header from substitute Lucas Moura. His immediate impact sent you lot crazy.

In amongst all of the great football and stunning goals, we all had a giggle at Nicolas Otamendi trying to win a penalty with a terrible dive and equally appalling play-acting. 

Stamp simulation out with hilarious tweets! 

Off-field drama! 

Aguero is fuming as he's substituted, and appears to have a word with his boss Guardiola. The Spaniard reacted exactly as you'd imagine, lecturing City's leading goalscorer intensely, but tempers seemed pretty heated. 

The game reached its peak mental-ness in stoppage time however, as VAR judged Aymeric Laporte to have handled the ball in the area and disallowed the subsequent goal. 

Safe to say, not everyone agreed with this one. 

Obviously, a certain section of football fans enjoyed Var's divine intervention...

And breathe...the Premier League is well and truly back!

