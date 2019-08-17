VAR-City Blues: Twitter Reacts as VAR Denies Man City Against Tottenham...Again

In one of the most highly-anticipated games in the footballing calendar, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur went toe-to-toe at the Etihad stadium, but VAR stole the show in the dying minutes.

The two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw, but City thought they'd snatched the win in the final minutes, only to be denied by a controversial handball decision.

Let's take a look at Twitter's reaction to this epic clash.

It took City only 20 minutes to find their way through the Spurs defence, and it was that man Raheem Sterling who broke the deadlock, and continued his sensational scoring record for the Citizens.

But it was all about Kevin de Bruyne's insane assist which Twitter was raving about.

Raheem Sterling now has as many PL goals as Eric Cantona and Christian Benteke — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 17, 2019

Not sure what else you can say about De Bruyne’s crossing at this point but I’m sure I’ll do 2000 words on it at some point. And Sterling’s finishing now... — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 17, 2019

There had initially been concerns over the Belgian's fitness, but fortunately this tweet turned out to be a hoax...

BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne ruled OUT of today’s match against Spurs. The midfielder was spotted in a supermarket in Croatia this morning. #FPL pic.twitter.com/TSE5w8Ikp0 — James Copeland (@tongueinloftus) August 17, 2019

Erik Lamela levelled the match almost immediately after, with a lovely curling finish, but his apparent foul on Rodri in the penalty area was the major talking point involving the Argentine.

People who were slating Lamela.... pic.twitter.com/WqscCXJYbm — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) August 17, 2019

Lamela is beyond idiotic. VAR couldve given a penalty for that — Adhithya (@adhithya35) August 17, 2019

I just don’t understand the point of VAR, lamela all over rodris neck and nothing... 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️#MCITOT — Ben Jordon (@bmjordon) August 17, 2019

The controversy was quickly forgotten as City restored their lead thanks to another whipped cross from De Bruyne and a typically clinical finish from Sergio Aguero.

97 - Sergio Aguero has now scored 97 @premierleague goals at the Etihad Stadium - only Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford (101) and Thierry Henry at Highbury (114) have scored more goals at a single venue in the competition's history. Legends. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/gOxae8NgIc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

You can't allow De Bruyne time and space to whip them crosses in. He usually puts them on plate all the time. Already did it for Sterling and Aguero. 2 smashing assists. He is the only City player I would absolutely love at Liverpool if there was ever a chance.#MCITOT #PL — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) August 17, 2019

Ten minutes into the second half, Spurs equalised again, this time a header from substitute Lucas Moura. His immediate impact sent you lot crazy.

Lucas Moura vs. Man City:



27 seconds

1 touch

1 goal



Lethal. 🇧🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/LyGJS9zqIT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 17, 2019

Now that's a substitution! Poch made it clear that he wanted Lucas Moura to come on before the corner was taken and the Brazilian has just headed home Lamela's corner with a great leap above Kyle Walker. 2-2. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 17, 2019

LUCAS MOURA IS A TINY BRAZILIAN GOD MAURICIO POCHETTINO IS WHO GOD PRAYS TO — Samuel Army (@BarstoolSam) August 17, 2019

In amongst all of the great football and stunning goals, we all had a giggle at Nicolas Otamendi trying to win a penalty with a terrible dive and equally appalling play-acting.

Stamp simulation out with hilarious tweets!

Deary me #Otamendi is it Oscars season already. Looked like an audition for a remake of Platoon #MCITOT — Stuart Burkhill (@stuartburkhill7) August 17, 2019

Otamendi doing his best there to pretend that Danny Rose is made of concrete and barbed wire — B.A.D.T.A.S.T.E (@tonydpoison) August 17, 2019

Off-field drama!

Aguero is fuming as he's substituted, and appears to have a word with his boss Guardiola. The Spaniard reacted exactly as you'd imagine, lecturing City's leading goalscorer intensely, but tempers seemed pretty heated.

Aguero and Pep after he got substituted 👀👀 #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/FSr7j9BDfo — JoeBagman (@JoeBagman10) August 17, 2019

Pep and Aguero still going at it on the bench. Pep having the last word.... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 17, 2019

The game reached its peak mental-ness in stoppage time however, as VAR judged Aymeric Laporte to have handled the ball in the area and disallowed the subsequent goal.

Safe to say, not everyone agreed with this one.

The handball law gets sillier and sillier and made sillier by VAR. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2019

REMINDER: Premier League clubs voted unanimously to introduce VAR this season. — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 17, 2019

Spurs’ Man of the Match: VAR. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 17, 2019

Obviously, a certain section of football fans enjoyed Var's divine intervention...

When you concede late on against City but know VAR has got your back at all times.pic.twitter.com/nrVH7bUQSb — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) August 17, 2019

And breathe...the Premier League is well and truly back!