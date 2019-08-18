Burnley's Sean Dyche Goes on Full-Blown Diving Rant After 2-1 Arsenal Defeat

Burnley manager Sean Dyche went on a no-nonsense rant about diving following their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, although the Clarets boss stressed that he wasn't directing his criticism at Unai Emery's side.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of Ashley Barnes' equaliser proved to be enough for Arsenal to claim all three points, maintaining a run which has seen Burnley lose their last nine matches against the Gunners.

But after the match, Dyche took time to lament the wider problem of diving in football, which clearly appeared to be directed at Arsenal even though he stressed over and over again that he wasn't singling out Saturday's opponents.

"I'm really worried about the game of football. People falling on the floor, diving all over the place today has got to go," Dyche said, quoted by LancsLive.

"I was at a Premier League meeting recently and did you know the maximum you can get is a yellow card? Every single player in the Premier League can cheat at least once.

"So, I don't think it's going to stop, do you? I doubt it, unlikely I would suggest."

Dyche also lamented a handball decision - that based on today's laws was correct - which put Arsenal in a strong position to break the deadlock against Burnley at Emirates Stadium.

"It's a big decision, a wrong decision in my book. You can clearly see Ben Mee is trying to get his arm behind his back as far as he can," he added.

"The lad kicks it up at him and he flinches. For me, that's an impossible handball. I know there's a lot of noise about silhouettes but I don't know where he can put his arm.

"That does inevitably lead to the goal. Don't get me wrong, I don't want to cry about it, we could have cleared it, we had other chances to clear it but it is disappointing when you don't get those decisions as it allows them another phase of the attack."