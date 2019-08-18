Chelsea vs. Leicester City Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Find out how to watch Leicester City face Chelsea in a Premier League contest.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 18, 2019

Chelsea will host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Aug. 18. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea last lost to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Chelsea finished last season's Premier League in fourth place with 21 wins while United finished in sixth with 19. 

Leicester City is coming off a 0-0 draw against the Wolves in their first Premier League contest of the year.

How to watch the match: 

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

