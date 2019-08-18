Chelsea will host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Aug. 18. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea last lost to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Chelsea finished last season's Premier League in fourth place with 21 wins while United finished in sixth with 19.

Leicester City is coming off a 0-0 draw against the Wolves in their first Premier League contest of the year.

How to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

