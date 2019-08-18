Report: Inter Milan Awaits Man United Decision for Alexis Sanchez

The details of Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Internazionale have been revealed with both the Italian club and the player now awaiting Manchester United's final say on the matter.

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

The details of Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Internazionale have been revealed with both the Italian club and the player now awaiting Manchester United's final say on the matter.

It's been nothing short of a miserable 18 months for the Chilean since he completed his much-anticipated move to Old Trafford from Arsenal, with just five goals in 45 outings falling way short of the expectations set upon him when he made the switch in January 2018.

His ill-fated spell in the north west looks to be coming to an end, however, as it was reported on Saturday that terms had been agreed between the 30-year-old and the Nerazzurri about swapping the Premier League for Serie A.

Details of the deal in place have now come to light, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed it will be an initial season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €15m in June 2020. It's added that Sanchez spoke with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club officials of his desire to leave the Red Devils after falling down the pecking order under the Norwegian.

One sticking point in United's efforts to release Sanchez from the wage bill were his astronomical wages. Signed as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, that allowed United to offer the forward a ridiculous pay package, currently sitting at around £500,000-a-week.

Such salary demands had put potential suitors off making a move for the former Barcelona winger, but it has been revealed that the Red Devils will cover 'part' of the cost of those wages in a desperate bid to rid themselves of the misfiring Chilean.

With just United's seal of approval left to have a total agreement, it is likely the deal should go ahead as the move will lift some of the huge financial strain the club has put on itself by giving Sanchez such ridiculous terms.

If the move is completed as expected, then Sanchez will join up with former teammate Romelu Lukaku at Inter, who left Solskjaer's side this summer to make the permanent move to Antonio Conte's side.

