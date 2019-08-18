Liverpool on the Verge of Breaking Club Record Against Arsenal After Win Over Southampton

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

Liverpool can break an impressive club record if they were to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this coming Saturday, following this weekend's narrow 2-1 win over Southampton.

The Reds matched their longest Premier League winning run by edging past the Saints as they racked up their 11th consecutive win.

The current run matches the record set by Rafa Benitez's recently-crowned European champions in the 2005/06 season – a similarity that Jürgen Klopp's men share.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Benitez's side went onto finish third in that season, but Klopp will be hoping that his side can kick on from their record 97 points last season and win their first ever Premier League title.

The current run dates back to 10th March, where a 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield kickstarted a brilliant stretch of form. Liverpool will play the Gunners on home soil, and their past two meetings at Anfield have ended in 5-1 and 4-0 demolitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With Arsenal also coming into the fixture with maximum points, a mauling is less likely than in previous encounters – with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pépé both extremely capable of taking advantage of Liverpool's high defensive line.


Despite this, Liverpool's attacking prowess could be too much to handle for Arsenal's feeble defensive. 

