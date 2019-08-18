Michaël Cuisance: 5 Things to Know About Bayern Munich's Newest French Signing

Bayern Munich have added to their growing French contingent with the signing of midfielder Michaël Cuisance from Borussia Mönchengladbach, as the youngster put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The central midfielder has become Die Roten's fifth summer acquisition, joining the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Ivan Perisic and Jann-Fiete Arp through the door at the Allianz Arena.

Unfamiliar to many outside of Germany, here are five things to know about the highly-rated 20-year-old ahead of the new chapter in his career.

He Became Mönchengladbach's Youngest Ever Bundesliga Starter

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Aged just 18, Cuisance broke records in his first season with Mönchengladbach's first-team, becoming the youngest ever player to start a Bundesliga match for the club during the 2017/18 campaign.

Born in Strasbourg, he featured for his hometown club in his earlier years before moving to Nancy, where he was quickly snapped up by the German outfit and his rapid rise to the first-team began. With just a handful of games in Mönchengladbach's youth side, he quickly got his chance with the first-team where he broke the club's long-standing record.

Was Named Mönchengladbach's Player of the Season by Fans in His First Season

Lars Baron/GettyImages

His debut season with the club was one of immediate success, as he featured 24 times in the Bundesliga. He only managed nine starts during that time, but his presence didn't go under the radar, as fans of the side voted him the club's Player of the Season aged just 18.





He chipped in with two goals and two assists during the 2017/18 season, as Die Fohlen finished the campaign ninth in the table. Despite a debut season to remember, Cuisance featured infrequently the following year and was restricted to just 13 competitive outings.

Only one of those appearances came from the start, while he recorded just one assist during his side's win over Nuremberg on matchday 16.

He Has Already Made an Impression on the International Stage

TIMO AALTO/GettyImages

A less-than inspired second season with Mönchengladbach didn't prevent Cuisance from getting a call-up to the national side as France Under-20 coach Bernard Diomede included the midfielder in his squad for the 2019 FIFA World Cup.





His selection was certainly justified, as Cuisance scored twice and assisted another in his four games for Les Bleus as they crashed out of the competition 3-2 at the hands of the United States in the last 16.

It's not the first time he has represented his country, however. Cuisance has played at international level from every age group starting at Under-16, during which time he's scored eight goals in total.

Comparisons Have Already Been Made to Mesut Özil

David Ramos/GettyImages

Despite playing further forward in a more attacking number ten role, the one player Cuisance has drawn comparisons to is Arsenal's Özil. The Frenchman himself is more accustomed to a deeper midfield role, operating more like a box-to-box player, although his style of play has seen him attributed with a likeness to the World Cup winner.

Blessed with an excellent left foot that is both able to distribute the ball effectively from close-range as well as produce cross-field passes, the 20-year-old was often left tasked with dead ball situations when featuring for Mönchengladbach.

Furthermore, he also boasts a significant amount of tricks on the ball that allow him to breeze past players and create space for his teammates to run into.

Transfermarkt Ranked Him 8th in Their Top 10 Most Valuable Players Born in 1999

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

German sports website Transfermarkt are also keen admirers of the French youngster, placing him alongside esteemed company during their rankings for the top ten most valuable players born in 1999.





Placed eighth on the list, Cuisance was joined by fellow Bundesliga stars Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen (third) and Hertha Berlin’s Arne Maier (ninth).

For context, first on the list is AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is among the most valuable keepers in world football after breaking into the Rossoneri's first-team aged just 16. His stock is expected to rise significantly now his move to Bayern Munich has been confirmed.