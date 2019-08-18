Premier League: Marco Silva, Manuel Pellegrini & Steve Bruce Share Thoughts on Saturday's Action

Saturday was a hectic day of Premier League action, with 14 teams battling it out to try and pick up as many points as possible during the early stages of the season.

As part of the action, we saw Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brighton all turn out, and their respective managers have all had their say on what went down.

Without any further ado, here's what they all had to say.

Dean Smith Insists There's 'No Doubt' Philip Billing Should Have Been Sent Off in Villa's 2-1 Loss to Bournemouth

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Beginning at Villa Park, newly promoted Aston Villa fell 2-1 to Bournemouth, but the result could have been so different if Bournemouth's Philip Billing had been sent off in the first half. The towering Dane made a number of late challenges in a matter of minutes, but was only shown one yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson.

Speaking after the game via the Birmingham Mail, Villa boss Dean Smith insisted Billing should have been given his marching orders.

Smith said: "He got booked early in the first half and made a poor foul on Jack Grealish which wasn't given - then he's made two more poor fouls after. He should have been sent off, there's no doubt about that.

"I think Martin [Atkinson] didn't have his best day today but I thought second half we sped up the play a little bit, caused them a few problems and scored a wonderful goal with the execution of Douglas [Luiz]."

Marco Silva Wants Everton Fans to Turn Goodison Park Into a Fortress

Everton were made to work hard to secure a 1-0 win over Watford, with the Hornets putting the hosts under incredible pressure at times. However, Watford simply could not break through, and Bernard's early goal proved enough to steer the Toffees to victory.

Marco Silva insisted via the Liverpool Echo that the fans deserve plenty of credit for their role in inspiring the team, and called on supporters to maintain that passion going forward.

"We want to make Goodison our fortress and they play a key part in that. They did last season and I am 100% sure they will again," he said.

"This afternoon, even in that period in the second-half they were behind the team and gave the players that extra to keep working really, really hard and to thanks to them."

Steve Bruce Admits He Will Accept Some 'Flack' After Newcastle's Lacklustre Defeat to Norwich

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It's been a tough start to the season for Steve Bruce, who watched his Newcastle side fall to a 3-1 loss to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Magpies were second best all afternoon, and a late goal from Jonjo Shelvey did nothing to raise spirits after Teemu Pukki's fantastic hat-trick had put the newly promoted hosts well out of sight.

After the game, Bruce confessed via the Newcastle Chronicle that fans are well within their right to criticise the team following their lacklustre start to the campaign.

He said: "I feel as if I am disappointed by the manner of the whole thing. I’ve got to be ready for the flack which will come my way. And, to be perfectly honest, sometimes you deserve a bit of stick. I’ve got no problem with that because, today, we weren’t good enough."

Eddie Howe Hails Harry Wilson's Long-Range Shooting After Stunning Strike Against Villa

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Harry Wilson joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan from Liverpool this summer, and wasted little time endearing himself to his new supporters. He fired home a fantastic long-range strike which ultimately proved the difference between the Cherries and Villa.

It was a fantastic moment, and Eddie Howe admitted via the Bournemouth Echo that he has come to expect it from Wilson.

“I think that’s natural for him. I think he’ll do that without me giving him licence to do it. It’s a massive asset and strength of his so you wouldn’t want him to suddenly change that. I think he’s got to pick and choose the right moment," Howe said.

“I think he did that today and obviously got a little bit lucky with that deflection, but I thought he played very well in that first half. He seemed like he naturally took up the positions we wanted him to, it’s a great sign for the future for us.”

Manuel Pellegrini Offers Injury Updates on Sebastien Haller & Felipe Anderson After Both Missed Brighton Draw

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

For his side's clash with Brighton, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini had to make a number of changes to his side following their 5-0 loss to Manchester City, but some decisions were enforced.

Both Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson picked up knocks during the loss to City and ultimately failed to recover in time for the Brighton game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fans will certainly want to see the pair return in time to face Watford on Saturday, and Pellegrini confessed via football.london that he is hopeful they will be fit enough to play.

He simply said: "I hope that both of them will be back next week, Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson."

Graham Potter Frustrated With VAR Following Brighton's Draw With West Ham

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Love it or hate it, the Video Assistant Referee is here to stay, and it certainly played a huge part in Brighton's draw with the Hammers. New signing Leandro Trossard appeared to have given his side a lead in the first half, only for VAR to rule it out after spotting Dan Burn's leg was offside in the build-up.

Speaking after the game via The Argus, Graham Potter admitted he was disappointed by the decision, even though it was the right call.

“They are there for the clear and obvious ones. Is it offside or not offside? Whether it’s a millimetre or a centimetre or 10cm, it’s offside by the laws of the game. I have no real complaints," Potter said.

“But it’s not very pleasant. It changes the atmosphere in the stadium a little bit. It goes from euphoria to almost disappointment but that is something we all have to deal with. I thought the players did it really well.”