Renato Sanches Demands Bayern Munich Exit After Growing Frustrated With Squad Role

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has expressed his desire to leave German champions Bayern Munich, as he has become frustrated over his lack of game time during his spell at the Bavarian club.

Sanches moved to Bayern in 2016, but he has struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga, and the youngster has thrown his future into doubt with his latest public comments over his growing discontent in Germany.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The 22-year-old was on the bench for their season opener against Hertha Berlin on Friday night, and made a late cameo appearance during their disappointing 2-2 draw. After the match, he spoke to Sport1 about his intention to quit the German giants.

"Five minutes is not enough. The situation is not good for me, this is the second time I have wanted to leave the club and they have not let me go."





Bayern chief-executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hit back at Sanches' comments, and seemingly quashed all possibilities of the Portugal international engineering a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"It is not appropriate that you run away so angry here after the first or second game," the Bayern legend said. "We will not sell him, that will not work, he would do well to calm down."

Sanches made only four league starts for Bayern last season, as he suffered another frustrating year in Germany. He previously had a spell on loan at now-Championship side Swansea City, but he was unable to recapture the form he showed during Portugal's glorious Euro 2016 campaign.