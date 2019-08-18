Teemu Pukki's Hat-Trick Against Newcastle Catapults Him Into New Goalscoring Heights

It's been a good 18 months for Teemu Pukki. The 29-year-old was named as the Championship Player of the Year last season after his 29 goals fired Norwich to the league title, and his Premier League introduction has been just as exciting.

Pukki netted in the Canaries' league opener against Liverpool, before adding a stunning hat-trick in Saturday's 3-1 win over Newcastle United – and his incredible goalscoring rate shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Since the start of last season, Pukki has scored 33 league goals, more than any other player across the top four tiers of English football (per Opta).

To put that into perspective, that's more than Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have managed in the same spell, whilst Pukki has also found the back of the net more than Luton Town's James Collins or Tranmere and Ipswich Town's James Norwood - both of whom were outrageously prolific last season in League One and League Two respectively.

Pukki even managed one goal in the Carabao Cup last season for good measure, but it is his form in the league which has got people talking.

He currently sits level with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling atop the Premier League scoring charts which, albeit after just two games, is still a phenomenal achievement for a player who arrived to very little fanfare on a free transfer from Brondby last summer.

He will likely be vital to the Canaries' hopes of surviving in the Premier League, and his showings in the first two outings of the campaign suggest he has enough about him to guide Daniel Farke's side to safety.

4 - Teemu Pukki has become the first player in Premier League history to score as many as four goals in his first two appearances in the competition. Party! pic.twitter.com/QsJ1HvDWgt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

Norwich looked incredibly exciting against both Liverpool and Newcastle, and many neutrals have been impressed with their approach to life in the top flight. There is still a long way to go, but things are certainly looking good for Pukki and Norwich.