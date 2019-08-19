FIFA Reveals 10 Bids for Hosting 2023 Women's World Cup

Ten bids–potentially spanning 11 countries–have expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup.

By Scooby Axson
August 19, 2019

The vote for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup host city is not expected to take place until next May, and 10 bids, potentially spanning 11 countries, have expressed interest in staging the tournament.

FIFA is expanding the competition from a 24-team event to 32-team one and re-opened the bidding process for the tournament as a result. 

FIFA says the 10 bids to express interest come from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazilia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea (with an interest in hosting it along with North Korea).

Other countries with interest will have to notify FIFA by Sept. 2.

U.S. Soccer has already said it plans on bidding to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. The United States has not hosted a World Cup since the women's event in 2003 (which had to be moved to the U.S. from China after the SARS epidemic) but will be co-hosting the men's tournament along with Mexico and Canada in 2026.

