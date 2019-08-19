Barcelona Aiming to Sign Neymar on Loan With Mandatory Purchase Option

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Barcelona want to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar on loan for the season - with a mandatory option to buy - though the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian until they have signed a replacement.

Bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou is believed to be one of Barcelona's top priorities this summer, although PSG's reluctance to lower their €222m asking price has certainly made things difficult for the Blaugrana. Their need for Neymar is now even higher after offloading Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Having already signed both Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong in expensive deals, Barcelona simply cannot afford to meet PSG's demands, even after the Coutinho deal. As a result, Sport claim they are ready to pursue a loan, with an obligation to sign Neymar permanently next summer.

PSG would prefer to receive the money immediately but, with that looking increasingly unlikely, a loan move for Neymar could be the best option for everyone involved. What Barcelona have done with Coutinho's departure is ensure a saving of around €40m when counting for the loan fee received and the removal of the player's wages from their budget.

PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel recently admitted however that, for Neymar to be sold, PSG must first go out and find a replacement, with the Ligue 1 champions now setting their sights on JuventusPaulo Dybala.

Speaking in a press conference (via Goal), Tuchel said: "[Neymar] will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible. It's clear - if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win."

Neymar is yet to play for PSG this season, sitting out Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Rennes, but Tuchel told Canal+ (via Goal) that the winger's absence was nothing to do with transfer speculation and was simply a question of fitness.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He added: "I always say the same thing, the transfer window is open even more than 10 days and you think it will be settled tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?

"What I think is not important. Today my player cannot play because he has not done any training like the others. This is the situation, and nothing has changed."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message