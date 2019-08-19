Bolton Postpone Fixture With Doncaster Rovers to 'Protect Welfare of Young Squad'

Bolton Wanderers' administrator has issued a statement announcing the postponement of their match with Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, citing concerns for the welfare of their youthful squad.

The League One side are currently in administration and are unable to sign players as their takeover talks drag on, meaning they have had to lean heavily on players from their youth ranks so far.

Having been served with a 12-point deduction, they picked up a point against the odds against Coventry on the second game of the season, but have lost their three other outings - including a 5-0 defeat to Tranmere on Saturday. And with another game forthcoming on Tuesday, Paul Appleton, the club's joint administrator, has said they are not prepared to risk the welfare of their squad to fulfil the fixture.

"It is with real regret and a deepening sense of frustration that we have been forced to postpone tomorrow's fixture against Doncaster Rovers," the statement, issued on Monday, reads.

"Whilst the threat of further EFL sanctions is obvious, nothing can be allowed to impact on the welfare of such a young group of players. With so many senior players injured or unavailable, the squad has performed heroically and deserves so much credit.

"But after consultation with the club's medical staff, it is obvious that to call on them for another match without an adequate break would be detrimental to both their welfare and development which cannot be allowed.

Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson once again sang the praises of the supporters after 2,000 of them gave his young side a continuous vocal backing this afternoon at Prenton Park.

"We were able to bring in reinforcements before the match against Coventry because the deal was so close to completion. Now, following recent events, the legal position of various parties has altered which means a delay in completion. In this situation, it is very difficult to attract available players to the club."

"I will be discussing the implications with the EFL but in the meantime, I would call on all parties involved with the acquisition of the club and hotel to end this intolerable delay and secure once and for all the future of Bolton Wanderers."

The statement concludes: "Further details on reimbursement for any tickets sold for tomorrow's game will follow."