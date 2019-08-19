Chelsea's Tiredness, Dealing With Pressure & Coping Without Hazard - Lampard's Post-Match Quotes

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Tiredness, Coping With Pressure & Transfer Troubles - Lampard's Post-Match Quotes 

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed his belief that tiredness was a factor in the team's second-half performance against Leicester.

The Blues came into the game fresh from their penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Super Cup on Wednesday night, held in Istanbul, and, though he claimed he hated the fatigue excuse, Lampard did concede he believed it was a reason behind his side's slump in the second period.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I hate the tiredness excuse, but it has to be a factor in the second half," he said. "I saw Liverpool play yesterday, and I know it would have been tough for them. 120 minutes, flight back the next day, up until five in the morning, so I think it did have an impact on us late in the game."

Chelseastarted exceptionally well in Lampard's emotional return to Stamford Bridge, with academy graduate Mason Mount scoring a well-deserved goal, but allowed the Foxes back into the game with a jaded second-half showing, as Wilfred Ndidi equalised with a crashing header.

Lampard continued: "But again, I think we're good enough to take that factor out and be better on the ball. I feel for the players a bit on that one, but still I don't want to use it as the overriding excuse."

"We can only look at ourselves. I think today once the pressure came, we didn't have enough angles or options to keep the ball moving. We were camped in their half for the first 20, 25 minutes, but we need to be ready when the game changes, to grab it back.

"We need a bit of personality about us. We saw it in midweek but today we didn't quite have it. We have to improve, this is a process, and it will take time.

"I was under no illusions when I came here that there would be moments like this. It takes time to work to get to where we want to be, and that is thinking and working time."

The club's record goalscorer was also quick to again point out the myriad of other hindrances he has faced, and therefore pushed for patience, explaining: "We know that in the circumstances there are some tough elements to this year. We couldn't bring players in, I couldn't bring in any players to help try and push the way I'm thinking. And we lost Eden [Hazard], someone who is so pivotal to this club.

"So I think everyone is understanding of that, and will be patient, but again I don't want to use that as an excuse, because we can be better than we were for 60 minutes today, and we will be for sure."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message