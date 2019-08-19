Gini Wijnaldum Insists Adrian Must Be Given Time to Settle at Liverpool After Weekend Howler

Georginio Wijnaldum insists Adrian will recover from his weekend blunder against Southampton, claiming his new teammate needs time to settle at Liverpool.

The 32-year-old was the hero of the hour in midweek after his penalty saving heroics helped the Reds beat Chelsea to the UEFA Super Cup, but the Spaniard was at fault for the goal conceded against the Saints, as his attempted clearance ricocheted in off the fortuitous Danny Ings

But Dutch international Wijnaldum claims that everyone at the club must give Adrian time to adjust to life at a bigger club, with the former West Ham goalkeeper only joining at the beginning of August.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Mirror, Wijnaldum said: “Everyone needs time to adjust. He is just in for, not even two weeks, so we have to get used to each other.





“It would have been easier if he had come in from the start with Simon (Mignolet) leaving and him coming in.

“Now we just have to take the time that we have and train with each other and get to know each other better because everyone needs time to settle in. I had it also when I came here, I think all of the signings had it when they signed for Liverpool. So he will be okay.”

On the mistake itself, Wijnaldum insisted it was part of the game, adding: "Those kinds of things can happen with a goalkeeper. Last season it happened to Alisson against Leicester City and in a pre-season friendly.

“How is he going to react to the mistake? I think that is more important than the mistake itself. Everyone can make a mistake, also a goalkeeper. But the only thing is, he is a goalkeeper, and if he makes a mistake, a lot of times, it will result in a goal.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Adrian's first opportunity to make amends will come against Arsenal, and the former Betis star will no doubt be keen to take his teammates words of encouragement on board as he continues to cover for regular number one Alisson, who is currently ruled out with a calf problem.