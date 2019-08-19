Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Two Positions He Will Avoid Rotating Regularly This Season

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he plans to heavily rotate the Liverpool team in all positions apart from goalkeeper and centre back, following the club's run of three wins in eight days.

The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with a win over Norwich before travelling to Istanbul for the UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea. They then had to travel to Southampton where they fought for a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Fatigue was clear to see in the win over the Saints and the midfield was rotated from midweek. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho came out the side after playing against Chelsea with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum coming in.

Discussing his side's intense schedule Klopp said via the Telegraph: “No football player should play 50 or 60 games a season, especially not in these intense positions.

“Goalie and a centre half maybe do it but all the rest: give whatever you have and next game maybe somebody else will do the job.

“That’s the plan, but we can only do that if they all stay fit.”

Even though the Liverpool boss has many options across midfield, he has been hampered by injuries to James Milner and Naby Keita, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana only just coming back from their respective knocks.

To try and prevent more injuries and handle fitness issues, Klopp has to rotate and utilise his squad. He also has options such as Xherdan Shaqiri and some of the youth players in the side who could come in handy.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although Klopp does plan to heavily rotate the side this season, especially in midfield, the boss has only used 14 outfield players in their first three matches of the season.