Jurgen Klopp Sent Harry Wilson Congratulatory Message After Excellent Premier League Debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Harry Wilson, currently on loan at Bournemouth from the Reds, a congratulatory message following the Welshman's impressive debut for the Cherries in their 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa on Saturday.

Wilson, who has previously had successful loan spells in the Championship with Hull City and Derby County, joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan this summer and made an instant impression, getting a goal in his first ever Premier League match.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Klopp sent Wilson a happy-looking selfie captioned 'Well done - we're all delighted for you,' which the 22-year-old saw when boarded the Bournemouth team bus following their victory over Villa.

Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe was also full of praise for Wilson, saying: "Harry’s an outstanding talent. He has great attributes. We’re very grateful that they (Liverpool) trusted us with Harry for the next stage of his learning and development to try to play in the Premier League. We hope he enjoys his stay here.





"He’s settled in great. He knows a few of the lads from the Welsh team and that helps. That enables you to feel at ease, with those relationships you already have.





"He has unique qualities that will serve him really well. The lovely left foot playing on the right is something that’s suited us down the years so we’re excited. He can get better as he learns more about us and we learn more about him."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Wilson joined the Cherries following a long-term injury to David Brooks, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps feeling that he would grow more as a player by getting regular playing time for a Premier League side. Clearly, Klopp is a fan of the winger and if Wilson keeps up this form, don't be shocked to see him in a Liverpool shirt next season.