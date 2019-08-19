Luca Pellegrini Joins Cagliari on Loan From Serie A Champions Juventus

Juventus full back Luca Pellegrini has joined fellow Serie A side Cagliari on loan for the 2019/20 season.





Pellegrini featured for Cagliari on loan from Roma last season before making a permanent move to Juve for €22m earlier this summer, but the Serie A champions have now confirmed the 20-year-old will spend the campaign at Sardegna Arena.

"Alexa, ci sono novità sui rossoblù?" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PCdOZXv9XB — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) August 19, 2019

Juve's statement reads: "Luca Pellegrini, born in 1999, will play for Cagliari next season. The agreement between the Rossoblu and the Bianconeri has been finalised, which will see him go on loan to the Sardinian side until 30 June 2020."

"Alexa, ci sono novità sui rossoblù?" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PCdOZXv9XB — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) August 19, 2019

Cagliari's own statement adds: "One of the most interesting youngsters recently offered by our football: Pellegrini will now make available to the team all his talent and the desire to improve.

"Welcome back to Rossoblu, Luca!"

Pellegrini made 21 Serie A appearances for Cagliari last season, helping them finish three points above the relegation spots in 15th.

He had previously made four league appearances for Roma during the 2018/19 season and also helped the Italy Under-20 side to fourth place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.