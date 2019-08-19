Mason Mount Admits it Was a 'Dream Come True' to Score on Home Chelsea Debut

After netting his first goal for Chelsea, midfielder Mason Mount has described the feeling as a dream come true - but he insisted that he must continue to improve if he wants to maintain that form.

Just seven minutes into Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City, Mount won possession near the Foxes' box before showing his composure to fire past Kasper Schmeichel to give Chelsea the lead.

Unbelievable feeling to score my first goal for @ChelseaFC on my home debut. What dreams are made of! Shame to come away with just a point but we’ll keep working and come back stronger. 👊🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/thm9sBZTEx — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 18, 2019

In an interview on Chelsea's official website after the game, Mount confessed that blossoming into a key player for the Blues is something he has always dreamed about.

He said: "It’s a dream come true and I can’t even describe the feeling, it’s going to be with me for a long time. My family were all here today and obviously it’s a special moment just to make my debut at home but to score as well is a massive moment for me.

"It’s what you dream of - coming through the academy and being at the club since the age of six, to start the game in front of all our home fans and score is amazing.

"Frank [Lampard] wants us to press high and put teams under pressure so it was nice to see that pay off with the goal. Scoring goals and creating chances for the team is something I want to contribute and on a personal note, it’s fantastic to get off the mark for Chelsea in the Premier League.

"It feels a bit surreal, having been at the club for such a long time and now finally breaking into the first team. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now there are fans with my name on the back of their shirts!

"It’s crazy to process but my focus is to keep working hard day-in, day-out in training so I can play as many games as I can and prove to the manager that I’m ready. I’m loving every minute of it."

The 20-year-old has been one of Chelsea's top performers since Lampard's arrival, and his impressive form during pre-season has seen him handed a number of opportunities already this season.

He played the entirety of the Blues' 4-0 loss to Manchester United and played half of the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool, and his goal against Leicester will likely see Mount keep his place in the team going forward.