Philippe Coutinho Joins Bayern Munich From Barcelona on Loan With €120m Option to Buy

Philippe Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona, both clubs have confirmed. He will wear the club's number 10 shirt.

The winger had been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer after a disappointing season with Barcelona, with a number of sides believed to be keen on giving Coutinho the chance to reignite his career.

Bayern have been on the lookout for wingers all summer, and Barcelona have now taken to their official website to confirm Coutinho's departure, adding that Bayern will have the option to sign him permanently next summer for €120m.

Coutinho said upon his arrival: "For me, this change represents a new challenge in a new country at one of the best clubs in Europe. I am really looking forward to this. I have big goals like Bayern, and I'm sure I can do it with my new team-mates."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Philippe Coutinho made it very clear to us during the negotiations in Barcelona that he absolutely wanted to change to FC Bayern. He is a world-class player with very strong abilities that can be used variably on offence. The squad of Bayern now wins even more quality. Philippe Coutinho will help us achieve our ambitious goals this season."



CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saidd: "We have been working with Philippe Coutinho for some time and are very happy that we were able to realise this transfer now. Our thanks to FC Barcelona for agreeing to this transfer. In Philippe, a player comes to FC Bayern, who will strengthen our offensive with his creativity and excellent technique."

🗣 @Brazzo: "@Phil_Coutinho hat uns während der Verhandlungen in Barcelona sehr deutlich gemacht, dass er unbedingt zum #FCBayern wechseln möchte. Er ist ein Weltklassespieler mit sehr großen Fähigkeiten, der in der Offensive variabel einsetzbar ist." #ServusCoutinho #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/A1pAdM6ya6 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 19, 2019

The Bundesliga champions lost both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben this summer, and had pursued the likes of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane as replacements.

However, after failing to sign either player, Bayern were forced to consider other options. They have already brought in Inter's Ivan Perisic on loan for the upcoming season, and Coutinho has now followed the Croatia international through the door at the Allianz Arena.

The pair will now compete with Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman for minutes in Niko Kovac's side.

For Coutinho, the move may bring an end to his torrid spell in Barcelona. Since joining from Liverpool in January 2018, the 27-year-old has made 76 appearances for the Blaugrana, but has often left fans wanting a lot more.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

With Antoine Griezmann moving to Camp Nou this summer and Barcelona pursuing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, first-team opportunities would likely have been hard to come by for the former Liverpool man, who will now get the chance to prove himself in Germany,